You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ unveils scheme incentivising regional bank consolidation

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 4:13 PM

AK_boj_1011.jpg
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Tuesday unveiled a scheme aimed at incentivising regional lenders to consolidate and help revitalise regional economies, a move which echoes growing concern over the health of the country's banking system.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Tuesday unveiled a scheme aimed at incentivising regional lenders to consolidate and help revitalise regional economies, a move which echoes growing concern over the health of the country's banking system.

The central bank said it will introduce a special deposit facility under which it will pay 0.1 per cent interest on current account balances held by regional lenders that meet certain criteria.

Under the scheme, regional lenders that opt for mergers or business integration will be remunerated for three years, the BOJ said in a statement.

"The business environment surrounding regional financial institutions is becoming more severe due to the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, structural factors like dwindling population and continued low interest rates," the central bank said.

"The BOJ decided to create a system that assists financial institutions in making efforts to underpin their regional economies," it said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK redundancies hit record high as job market slumps in Q3

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with one in the community

Blocking Taiwan at WHO will increase hostility to China, premier says

Malaysia starts LNG bunkering operations, makes first delivery

Johnson presses on with Brexit law-break plan after Lords defeat

US Covid-19 hospitalisations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end with more big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished with more healthy gains on Tuesday as world markets surged on news that a...

Nov 10, 2020 04:20 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks up at the start of trading

[LONDON] European stocks rose when trading began on Tuesday following massive gains the previous session mostly on...

Nov 10, 2020 04:17 PM
Technology

China turns up heat on Internet giants with new antitrust rules

[SHANGHAI] China on Tuesday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in...

Nov 10, 2020 04:05 PM
Consumer

UK's Premier Foods raises profit outlook again as lockdown drives demand

[BENGALURU] Premier Foods, the maker of Oxo stock cubes and Bisto gravy, on Tuesday raised its full-year trading...

Nov 10, 2020 04:00 PM
Energy & Commodities

Electrifying growth of renewables despite pandemic

[PARIS] The coronavirus pandemic may have dealt a blow to energy demand but growth of renewables in the electric...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

Fate of troubled Malaysia Airlines hangs by a thread

US allows emergency use of first Covid-19 antibody drug

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Asia: Markets extend global rally on vaccine hope

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for