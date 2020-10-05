You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ's Kuroda says economic uncertainty to remain 'very high' due to pandemic

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 3:48 PM

file7br87q26qh5154x7jgnt.jpg
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday uncertainty over the country's economic and price outlook remained "very high" as the coronavirus pandemic continued to inflict pain on global growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday uncertainty over the country's economic and price outlook remained "very high" as the coronavirus pandemic continued to inflict pain on global growth.

Mr Kuroda said the world's third-largest economy was emerging from a severe downturn caused by the pandemic and was likely headed for a moderate recovery.

But he stressed the central bank was ready to maintain the range of measures put in place to ease corporate funding strains, and to top up monetary support if needed to cushion the economic blow from the health crisis.

"There is very high uncertainty on the economic and price outlook. Risks are skewed to the downside," said Mr Kuroda in a video message to an annual meeting of securities firms.

While consumer prices will fall for the time being due to sliding oil prices and weak demand, they are expected to rebound as the economy emerges from the doldrums, he said.

SEE ALSO

Japan's jobs market worsens in August as coronavirus damage persists

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We will closely monitor the pandemic's impact on the economy and markets, and won't hesitate to take additional easing steps as needed," Mr Kuroda said.

Japan suffered its biggest economic slump on record in the second quarter as the pandemic and anti-virus measures crippled demand, and analysts expect any rebound to remain modest as fears of a second huge wave of infections weigh on consumption.

The BOJ expanded stimulus in March and April by ramping up asset buying and creating a new lending facility to ease corporate funding strains. It has kept policy steady since then.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Lapses in IT controls, procurement to be addressed; public officers to be trained, held accountable: Indranee

New term of government starts from 'challenging fiscal position': DPM Heng

Singapore wants to be Asia's carbon services hub: DPM Heng

New bill to help micro, small firms in Singapore wind up, restructure in a faster way

Singapore SMEs, individuals given more time to resume full loan repayments

Singapore to expand Progressive Wage Model to more sectors

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 04:08 PM
Consumer

Israeli baby formula maker Else to complete share offering this week

[TEL AVIV]Israel's Else Nutrition , which has developed a plant-based infant formula not made from soy, plans to...

Oct 5, 2020 04:02 PM
Government & Economy

Lapses in IT controls, procurement to be addressed; public officers to be trained, held accountable: Indranee

THE government is upgrading IT systems and procurement capabilities to address lapses, said Second Minister for...

Oct 5, 2020 04:01 PM
Consumer

Luxury brand Mulberry forecasts reduced losses on improving sales trend

[LONDON] British luxury brand Mulberry reported a year to end-March loss of 14.2 million pounds (S$25.07 million)...

Oct 5, 2020 03:58 PM
Life & Culture

Singapore's last village proves nostalgic tourism hit in pandemic

[SINGAPORE] Hidden between the skyscrapers of Singapore's urban jungle sits Kampong Lorong Buangkok - the only...

Oct 5, 2020 03:45 PM
Garage

Citigroup backs fintech company Genesis

[LONDON] Citigroup has made a strategic investment in Genesis Global Technology, a London-based startup that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Phillip SGD money market ETF debuts on SGX with initial AUM of S$100m

Larger gatherings may soon be possible; Phase Three roadmap in the works: Gan

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.