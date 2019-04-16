You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ's Kuroda vows to patiently continue current monetary stimulus

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 10:06 AM

lwx_Haruhiko Kuroda_160419_79.jpg
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday vowed to "patiently continue" the central bank's "powerful" monetary easing as it was taking longer than previously thought to accelerate inflation to its two per cent target.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday vowed to "patiently continue" the central bank's "powerful" monetary easing as it was taking longer than previously thought to accelerate inflation to its two per cent target.

Prices remain weak despite a tight labour market, but the momentum towards two per cent inflation is intact, Mr Kuroda told lawmakers in parliament.

While continuing its massive monetary stimulus, the BOJ will examine whether the decline in profits at regional banks may undermine financial intermediation, Mr Kuroda added, urging regional banks to step up efforts to reduce costs and extend tie-ups.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV Trust up 22% as Foxconn-linked manager mulls options

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Must Read

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

lwx_JPM_160419_4.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

US online lenders reduce risk on concern over looming recession

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening