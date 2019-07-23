Boris Johnson promises to unite UK after winning PM race

Boris Johnson said he would unite Britain after he won the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday.

Following are highlights of his speech following the declaration of his victory in the Conservative Party leadership race to succeed Theresa May.

"Like some slumbering giant we are going to rise and ping off the guy-ropes of self-doubt and negativity with better education, better infrastructure, more police, fantastic full-fibre broadband sprouting in every household. We are going to unite this amazing country and we are going to take it forward."

"I know that there will be people around the place who will question the wisdom of your decision and there may be some people here who still wonder what they have done and I will just point out to you that no one party, no party has a monopoly of wisdom."

