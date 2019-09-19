You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil cuts interest rate to record low

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 6:56 AM

[BRASÍLIA] Brazil's central bank slashed interest rates to a record low for the second time in less than two months Wednesday, as Latin America's biggest economy struggles to grow.

The bank cut its main rate to 5.5 per cent from the previous historic low of six percent, citing risks of a "more intense slowdown in the global economy."

The unanimous decision was announced shortly after the US Federal Reserve also cut its benchmark rate for a second time this year.

Adjusting the key Selic rate is seen as one of the few tools Brazil has to revive growth more than two years after a severe economic crisis devastated its finances.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brazil avoided slipping back into recession in the second quarter after its economy grew 0.4 per cent, compared with the first three months of the year when it shrank 0.1 per cent.

Economic indicators released since its last meeting in July suggest a "resumption of the recovery process of the Brazilian economy," the bank said in a statement announcing the rate cut.

But it said the pace would be "gradual."

The back-to-back rate cuts come after the central bank long resisted pressure to lower borrowing costs for fear of fanning inflation as President Jair Bolsonaro struggled to push his signature pension reform bill through Congress.

But the lower house voted overwhelmingly in favour of the controversial measure, which is now before the Senate.

Its approval is seen as crucial to paving the way for other much-needed reforms, including tax, that Mr Bolsonaro has promised.

In July, his government unveiled an US$11.2 billion stimulus plan.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BP_SG_190919_3.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Must Read

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BT_20190919_SINGLIFE19_3896959.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Insurtech offering life insurance, investment returns and layoff benefit rolled into one

Sep 19, 2019
Garage

Venture capital firms share long-term investment strategies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly