You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil extends tariff-free ethanol imports, opens trade talks with US

Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - 9:02 AM

[BRASILIA/SAO PAULO] Brazil's government will extend a tariff-free ethanol import programme with the United States for 90 days starting Sept 14, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

During that time, the United States and Brazil will discuss ways in which they can open up their respective ethanol, soy and corn markets, the statement said.

Brazil allowed a non-tariff quota for imports of 750 million litres per year of ethanol to expire at the end of August, resulting in US producers having to pay a 20 per cent tariff.

The tax-free import quota was used entirely by US corn ethanol producers, who were happy to sell to Brazil to make up for low sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

US President Donald Trump, who faced pressure from the US farm lobby, had urged renewal of the non-tariff quota. Some ethanol-producing states are key to Mr Trump's Nov 3 re-election bid.

SEE ALSO

'Everything is gone': Wildfires torch hundreds of homes in US West

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But Brazil's farm sector has lobbied President Jair Bolsonaro's government to drop the ethanol import quota or get something in return.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Brazilian government was likely to extend the tariff-free import regime - while pushing for greater access to the US sugar market - in part to keep the US election from exerting too much influence on any trade negotiations.

"Brazil and the United States have held consultations regarding their bilateral trade on ethanol," the Brazilian foreign ministry said in the Friday statement.

"As a result, they have decided to conduct results-oriented discussions on an arrangement to improve market access for ethanol and sugar in Brazil and the United States. They will also consider an increase in market access for corn in both countries," it added.

The next tariff-free regime will apply only to the first 187.5 million litres of ethanol, the Economy Ministry's foreign trade body said in a separate statement on Friday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 12, 2020 08:40 AM
Government & Economy

Argentina debt deal opens door for US$13b provincial revamp

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina's provinces from Buenos Aires to wine region Mendoza are readying to revamp a combined US$...

Sep 12, 2020 08:18 AM
Government & Economy

'Everything is gone': Wildfires torch hundreds of homes in US West

[MOLALLA, Oregon] Around half a million people in Oregon were under evacuation alerts on Friday, with residents of...

Sep 12, 2020 07:37 AM
Technology

Apple loosens App Store rules a bit after developer backlash

[LOS ANGELES] Apple adjusted its App Store review guidelines to loosen restrictions on iPhone and iPad games that...

Sep 12, 2020 06:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil ends lower for second week as stockpiles rise, demand weakens

[NEW YORK] Oil prices were little changed on Friday, but posted their second straight weekly loss as stockpiles rise...

Sep 12, 2020 06:06 AM
Stocks

Europe: M&A lifts shares despite Brexit worries

[BENGALURU] European shares ended a choppy trading session higher on Friday, as investors weighed signs of a pick up...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

Waze closes Singapore and Apac sales offices, lays off 5% of global workforce

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.