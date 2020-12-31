You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil fails to secure syringes for Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 9:34 AM

af_syringes_311220.jpg
Brazilian syringe and needle makers warned on Wednesday the country's coronavirus vaccination programme was at risk after the government set auction prices too low and failed to draw bids for enough syringes to meet its requirements.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRASILIA] Brazilian syringe and needle makers warned on Wednesday the country's coronavirus vaccination programme was at risk after the government set auction prices too low and failed to draw bids for enough syringes to meet its requirements.

The Health Ministry sought to buy 331...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US warships transit Taiwan Strait for second time this month

McConnell thwarts Trump bid for US$2,000 virus relief checks

US adjusts tariffs on EU goods hit in Airbus, Boeing fight

Singapore must position for success within new global supply chains: Chan Chun Sing

Economists expect smaller but more calibrated Budget in 2021

UK first to approve Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday morning with small gains, building on the previous two days' strong...

Dec 31, 2020 09:36 AM
Government & Economy

US warships transit Taiwan Strait for second time this month

[TAIPEI] Two US warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the US Navy said, the second such...

Dec 31, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.7...

Dec 31, 2020 09:16 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS, Keppel extend contract for KrisEnergy's revolving credit facility

UPSTREAM oil and gas firm KrisEnergy, which is planning a debt restructuring, has extended the maturity of its...

Dec 31, 2020 09:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Boustead Singapore sells water solutions unit to Chip Eng Seng for S$7.3m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Boustead Singapore sold its wholly-owned water solutions subsidiary on Wednesday to Chip Eng Seng...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firm outlook for private housing market belies risk factors

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for