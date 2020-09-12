You are here

Brazil virus death toll passes 130,000

Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - 1:51 PM

nz_brazil_120981.jpg
Brazil's death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 130,000 on Friday, amid cautious optimism over signs the virus is finally slowing in the hard-hit South American country.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil's death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 130,000 on Friday, amid cautious optimism over signs the virus is finally slowing in the hard-hit South American country.

With the second-highest death toll in the pandemic after the United States, Brazil has been devastated by...

