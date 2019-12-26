You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he had partial memory loss after a fall this week

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 6:31 AM

nz_jair_261220.jpg
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday night that he briefly lost his memory after falling at his presidential residence in Brasilia, the capital, earlier this week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAO PAULO] Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday night that he briefly lost his memory after falling at his presidential residence in Brasilia, the capital, earlier this week.

The president's office disclosed on Monday that Mr Bolsonaro, 64, had suffered a fall and was taken to a hospital Monday night for a brain scan, which detected no abnormalities. Mr Bolsonaro spent the night in the hospital and was discharged on Tuesday.

"I had partial memory loss. This morning I managed to recover a lot of stuff," Mr Bolsonaro told the Band TV network Tuesday night. "Now I am fine. I did not know, for instance, what I had done in the previous day."

Since September 2018, Mr Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries because of a knife attack he suffered during the election campaign.

Recently, the right-wing president also journalists he potentially had skin cancer, but a biopsy ruled out the disease.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Egypt’s current account deficit narrows, FDI up in July-September 2019

Money FM podcast: The world's first investment fund dedicated to addressing Asia's plastic crisis

Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day

Hong Kong Christmas Eve clashes see about two dozen injured

Japanese lawmaker arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes over casino: NHK

Bloomberg's White House campaign used prison labour: report

BREAKING

Dec 26, 2019 06:36 AM
Consumer

Record online sales give short US holiday shopping season a boost: report

[BENGALURU] US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the...

Dec 26, 2019 06:34 AM
Government & Economy

Egypt’s current account deficit narrows, FDI up in July-September 2019

[CAIRO] Egypt's current account deficit narrowed to US$1.382 billion in July to September 2019 from US$2.012 billion...

Dec 26, 2019 06:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco CEO says Saudi-Kuwaiti accord paves way for resumption of oil production

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday a new agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait paves the way for the...

Dec 25, 2019 12:49 PM
Government & Economy

Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day

[MANILA] Typhoon Phanfone pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet and miserable holiday...

Dec 25, 2019 12:45 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong Christmas Eve clashes see about two dozen injured

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at crowds in popular shopping districts on Christmas Eve in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly