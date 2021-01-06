You are here

Brazil's president says country is 'broke'

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 12:39 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[SAO PAULO] With state subsidies to fight poverty now ended, Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said his country is "broke" and he is unable to do anything about it, attributing the crisis to "the press-fueled" coronavirus.

