Brazil's Treasury secretary expected to resign soon, source says

Brazil's Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida, is expected to resign soon, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil's Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida, is expected to resign soon, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Mr Almeida, who has held the position for one year and a half, was initially expected to stay in the government for a short time, said the source, who requested anonymity.

The Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN Brasil, who was first to report news of his pending resignation, said Mr Almeida is expected to join an undisclosed private company.

REUTERS