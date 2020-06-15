You are here
Brazil's Treasury secretary expected to resign soon, source says
[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil's Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida, is expected to resign soon, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
Mr Almeida, who has held the position for one year and a half, was initially expected to stay in the government for a short time, said the source, who requested anonymity.
The Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CNN Brasil, who was first to report news of his pending resignation, said Mr Almeida is expected to join an undisclosed private company.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes