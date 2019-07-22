You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brexit may have already pushed UK into recession: Niesr

Mon, Jul 22, 2019 - 5:49 PM

[LONDON] The UK's exit from the European Union may have already pushed the UK into a technical recession, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr).

In a gloomy set of new forecasts, Niesr predicted that, even assuming a smooth exit in October, the nation will grow 1 per cent in 2019 and 1 per cent in 2020. There's an around a one-in-four chance that the economy is already shrinking, the think tank said.

The outlook worsens if there a no-deal Brexit, with Niesr seeing the possibility of a "severe" downturn in the event of a disorderly departure. Even if an "orderly" no deal exit is secured, Niesr says the economy will stagnate next year, with inflation accelerating to 4.1 per cent.

"However we look at it, there will not be much economic joy in a no-deal Brexit," said Niesr director Jagjit Chadha.

The pound fell after the report and traded at £1.2464 as of 10.08 am in London.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey

Japan's Abe keeps upper house grip but no 'supermajority'

Taiwan: Foreign minister calls for 'genuine' elections in Hong Kong

Final hours of voting in race to become British PM

North Korea leader votes in elections with 99.98% turnout: KCNA

Anger soars over vicious mob attack on Hong Kong protesters

Editor's Choice

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BT_20190722_YOTOPLINE_3841084.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rebranded GYP eyes property for growth

Most Read

1 Young and not so upwardly mobile
2 HK-listed AAC Technologies co-founder buys Leedon Park home
3 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
4 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
5 Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

Must Read

BP_Singapore real estate _220719_59.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC

EuYanSang Building.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Real Estate

Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price

Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emas Offshore applies for judicial management after failed rescue deals

Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern, Doctor Anywhere unveiling healthtech services for corporate clients

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly