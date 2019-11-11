You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brexit Party's Farage  will not challenge PM Johnson's Conservatives in 317 seats

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 9:01 PM

file77sh322xattsznnxlcu.jpg
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage(left) said on Monday that his party would not contest 317 Conservative Party seats in the Dec 12 election but would contest nearly all other seats, a significant boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson(right).
AFP

[HARTLEPOOL] Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that his party would not contest 317 Conservative Party seats in the Dec 12 election but would contest nearly all other seats, a significant boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

MrvFarage said he did not want anti-Brexit parties to win the election so was standing down candidates in the seats won by the Conservatives in the 2017 election.

"The Brexit Party will not contest the 317 seats the Conservatives won at the last election," Mr Farage said, adding that he had made the decision overnight. A week ago, he promised to field 600 candidates.

Mr Farage cast his move as a step that would prevent another EU referendum and make a hung parliament much less likely. He said Mr Johnson was proposing a Brexit that sounded like the option that the British people had voted for in a referendum of EU membership three years ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"But we will do is concentrate our total effort into all of the seats that are held by the Labour Party, who have completely broken their manifesto in 2017," he said. "We will also take on the rest of the remainer parties."

SEE ALSO

UK spared recession as Brexit fears hang over economy

Sterling leapt by more than half a cent against the US dollar which hit a high of $1.2890 as Farage spoke and British government bond prices fell.

"It is obviously good for the Conservatives mainly because we know the Brexit Party is mainly threatening the Conservative vote," said Sara Hobolt, a professor who specialises in polling at the London School of Economics.

"Farage is sending a signal saying Boris Johnson represents the real Brexit vote and that could matter in the seats where he is standing," Professor Hobolt said. "If I was Boris Johnson I would be pretty pleased by this." 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia gives first permanent residencies to foreigners

Hong Kong violence prompts reminder that China troops close at hand

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong banks send some staff home as tear gas wafts outside

British Steel in talks for £70m rescue by Chinese firm

UK spared recession as Brexit fears hang over economy

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 08:35 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia gives first permanent residencies to foreigners

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia granted 73 foreigners "premium" residency under a new programme to attract overseas investment...

Nov 11, 2019 08:25 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong violence prompts reminder that China troops close at hand

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday in violence...

Nov 11, 2019 07:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Yongnam's losses narrow in Q3 on higher civil engineering revenue

STEEL fabricator Yongnam Holdings posted a net loss of S$11.1 million in the third quarter, narrowing 19 per cent...

Nov 11, 2019 07:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Trek 2000 posts Q3 net profit following year-ago loss

Thumb drive maker Trek 2000 International on Monday posted a net profit of about US$4,000 for the third quarter...

Nov 11, 2019 07:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Dyna-Mac net profit down 18.4% in Q3 amid intense competition

DYNA-MAC Holdings, which fabricates topside modules for the oil and gas industry, has posted a net profit of S$...
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly