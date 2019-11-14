You are here

Brexit Party's Farage turns down electoral pact offer from PM Johnson's Conservatives: report

Thu, Nov 14, 2019 - 6:52 AM

Britain's ruling Conservative Party has made an offer of an electoral pact to Nigel Farage, which has been turned down by the Brexit Party leader, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.
PHOTO: AFP

The Conservative Party's offer would have meant the Brexit Party targeting only 40 key seats in constituencies held by Britain's opposition Labour Party, as the Conservatives pledged to stand only 'paper' candidates in those constituencies, according to the report.

Mr Farage turned down the deal because he wanted the Conservative Party to withdraw their candidates altogether from those seats, the newspaper reported.

REUTERS

