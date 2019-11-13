You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brexit Party's Farage will stand down no more candidates

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 11:37 PM

doc77yl1exx6v71gmx4460q_doc77xnvuk4g3q46s8in4v.jpg
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would stand down no more candidates beyond the 317 Conservative seats his party has already withdrawn from.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would stand down no more candidates beyond the 317 Conservative seats his party has already withdrawn from.

Mr Farage had said he did not want anti-Brexit parties to win the election so was standing down candidates in the seats won by the Conservatives in the 2017 election.

When asked if he would stand down any further candidates, he said he would not.

"No. That's just a sort of attempt at intimidation that has come from elements of the press. No. We are going to take on all the remainers who are standing in this country."

Mr Farage said he would take on Labour and remainer parties in the election.

"We're going to stand against every single one of them," Mr Farage said of the Labour Party. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Fed's Powell expects 'sustained expansion' of US economy

China lowers capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure projects

US consumer prices increase more than expected in October

India's headline inflation breaches central bank's threshold

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 11:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust posts Q3 DPU of 1.649 US cents

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) distributable income (DI) for the three months ended Sept 30 was US$14.4 million,...

Nov 13, 2019 11:10 PM
Government & Economy

Fed's Powell expects 'sustained expansion' of US economy

[WASHINGTON] The US economy is likely to continue to grow, but faces continued risks from the global slowdown and...

Nov 13, 2019 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Q3 net profit falls 10% amid fewer orders

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding's third-quarter net profit slid 10 per cent year-on-year to 702.3 million Chinese yuan (S$...

Nov 13, 2019 10:39 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens lower on trade worries, Hong Kong unrest

[NEW YORK] US stocks slipped at open on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to "substantially" raise...

Nov 13, 2019 10:32 PM
Consumer

Alibaba launches US$13.4b Hong Kong listing to fund expansion

[HONG KONG] Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group launched the share sale for its Hong Kong listing on Wednesday,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly