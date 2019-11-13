Brexit Party's Farage will stand down no more candidates

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would stand down no more candidates beyond the 317 Conservative seats his party has already withdrawn from.

Mr Farage had said he did not want anti-Brexit parties to win the election so was standing down candidates in the seats won by the Conservatives in the 2017 election.

When asked if he would stand down any further candidates, he said he would not.

"No. That's just a sort of attempt at intimidation that has come from elements of the press. No. We are going to take on all the remainers who are standing in this country."

Mr Farage said he would take on Labour and remainer parties in the election.

"We're going to stand against every single one of them," Mr Farage said of the Labour Party.

