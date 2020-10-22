You are here

Britain confirms details of visa offer for some Hong Kong citizens

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 10:46 PM

The offer is open to BN(O)s who are usually resident in Hong Kong, the UK said in a statement, adding that the route will provide a clear pathway to be granted British citizenship.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain confirmed details of its route to citizenship for almost three million people in Hong Kong, saying in a statement that there would be no quota on numbers and that a five-year visa would cost US$330 per person.

Britain made the offer to those with British National (Overseas) status and their dependents, in July, after declaring that China had broken the terms of a 1984 handover treaty by imposing a new security law.

The offer is open to BN(O)s who are usually resident in Hong Kong, the UK said in a statement, adding that the route will provide a clear pathway to be granted British citizenship. The visa will be open for applications from Jan 31.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

