Britain confirms details of visa offer for some Hong Kong citizens
[LONDON] Britain confirmed details of its route to citizenship for almost three million people in Hong Kong, saying in a statement that there would be no quota on numbers and that a five-year visa would cost US$330 per person.
Britain made the offer to those with British National (Overseas) status and their dependents, in July, after declaring that China had broken the terms of a 1984 handover treaty by imposing a new security law.
The offer is open to BN(O)s who are usually resident in Hong Kong, the UK said in a statement, adding that the route will provide a clear pathway to be granted British citizenship. The visa will be open for applications from Jan 31.
