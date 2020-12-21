You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain, EU tell each other to give way in 'difficult' trade talks

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 6:50 AM

rk_trade_211220.jpg
On fisheries, the bloc also wants the right to retaliate by curbing UK market access should Britain squeeze EU vessels out of its waters. London says it will become an independent coastal state from 2021 with full control of its waters but is open to discussions on a possible transition period for EU boats.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain insisted on Sunday that the European Union should shift position to open the way to a post-Brexit trade pact, drawing a swift response from the bloc's negotiator defending the union's right to protect its interests.

Negotiations are expected to continue on Monday, beyond a Sunday deadline set by the European Parliament, and a senior British government source described them as "difficult" because of the "significant differences" in position.

With less than two weeks before Britain leaves the EU's orbit, both sides are calling on the other to move to secure a deal and safeguard annual trade in goods from tariffs and quotas. But so far, neither has budged far enough for a breakthrough.

Talks to reach a deal have been largely hamstrung over two issues - the bloc's fishing rights in British waters and creating a so-called level playing field providing fair competition rules for both sides.

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday morning the bloc should drop its "unreasonable demands".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We want these talks to reach a positive conclusion, of course I want a deal, I think everybody wants a deal," Mr Hancock told Sky News. "Unfortunately, the EU have put in some unreasonable demands. ... I am sure a deal can be done but obviously it needs movement on the EU side."

Britain left the EU on Jan 31 and has been in a status-quo transition period since then. That expires at the end of the year when Britain will leave the bloc's customs union and single market.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said talks with UK counterpart David Frost were at a "crucial" point on Sunday.

"The EU remains committed to a fair, reciprocal and balanced agreement. We respect the sovereignty of the UK. And we expect the same," he said.

"Both the EU and the UK must have the right to set their own laws and control their own waters. And we should both be able to act when our interests are at stake."

DIFFICULT

The EU wants to be able to impose trade barriers in the event that Britain changes its regulations in the future and undercuts the bloc's market of 450 million consumers.

London wants to be able to set its own regulations and to have the right to respond if the other side changes its rules.

On fisheries, the bloc also wants the right to retaliate by curbing UK market access should Britain squeeze EU vessels out of its waters. London says it will become an independent coastal state from 2021 with full control of its waters but is open to discussions on a possible transition period for EU boats.

The British government source said the "talks remain difficult and significant differences remain. We continue to explore every route to a deal that is in line with the fundamental principles we brought into the negotiations".

Britain faces disruption at the beginning of the year, with or without a deal, but it is now set to be compounded by travel restrictions imposed by several European countries after the UK government identified a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend the transition period because the new Covid strain "means we face a profoundly serious situation, and it demands our 100 per cent attention. It would be unconscionable to compound it with Brexit".

Mr Johnson, the face of Britain's 2016 campaign to leave the EU, has long said he cannot accept any deal that does not respect the country's sovereignty, a goal that was at the heart of his election last year.

But the EU is equally determined to protect its lucrative single market and wants to prevent London securing what it considers to be the best of both worlds - preferential market access with the advantage of setting its own rules.

There is little time left. On Saturday, the European Parliament repeated its call for a deal to be reached no later than this weekend, to give it time to properly ratify the agreement.

The EU has long said it wants to safeguard the parliament's right to exercise democratic oversight, but if an agreement arrived later than this weekend, the bloc's 27 member states could still endorse it on their own.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK government says to hold crisis meeting on Monday over virus travel bans

US lawmakers near a vote on virus relief plan

Flights cancelled, holidays in disarray as Sydney battles pre-Christmas Covid-19 outbreak

Reports of martial-law talk in Trump meeting draw outrage

More restructuring, insolvency cases likely in 2021 as reliefs end

Singapore gets shot in the arm from global drug demand

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 07:07 AM
Banking & Finance

SoftBank to file its first SPAC on Monday: Axios

[NEW YORK] SoftBank will file to raise between US$500 million and US$600 million through a public offering of a...

Dec 21, 2020 07:04 AM
Consumer

China's online shopping addiction killing its green packaging drive

[SHANGHAI] If you worry about all the waste generated by the annual rush of holiday shopping and gift giving, it's...

Dec 21, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

UK government says to hold crisis meeting on Monday over virus travel bans

[LONDON] The British government said on Sunday it would hold a crisis meeting of its COBR emergencies committee...

Dec 21, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

US lawmakers near a vote on virus relief plan

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers appeared on track Sunday to pass a roughly US$900 billion Covid-19 relief package for...

Dec 21, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Flights cancelled, holidays in disarray as Sydney battles pre-Christmas Covid-19 outbreak

[SYDNEY] Dozens of domestic flights due to leave Sydney were cancelled on Monday and authorities issued more health...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Appeal on removal of EH-Reit’s manager not successful: MAS

Singapore Medical Group in talks with third party on possible share transaction, in response to query from sponsor

67% stake in Tianjin Zhong Xin's controlling shareholder to be acquired for an undisclosed sum

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

Surge in privatisations as share prices remain undervalued

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for