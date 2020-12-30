You are here

Britain first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 4:16 PM

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.
