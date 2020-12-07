Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine this week

Get our introductory offer at only
London
BRITAIN is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this week, initially making the shot available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors' clinics, the government said on Sunday.
The first doses are set to be...
