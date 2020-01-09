You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain hints at Brexit transition period workaround

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 6:51 AM

nz_brexit_090131.jpg
Britain on Wednesday suggested it could come to piecemeal agreements with the European Union in post-Brexit trade talks, creating a barebones deal and avoiding any further extension requests.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday suggested it could come to piecemeal agreements with the European Union in post-Brexit trade talks, creating a barebones deal and avoiding any further extension requests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a comfortable parliamentary majority in elections last month, which makes the passing of his Brexit deal with Brussels a virtual certainty.

That would see Britain leave the EU on January 31, kick-starting negotiations for a new trade deal before the end of the transition period on December 31.

Mr Johnson is adamant he will not ask for more time, and underlined the point to visiting European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Downing Street.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Von der Leyen believes getting a comprehensive agreement is virtually impossible in such a short timeframe, given the length of time it has taken the EU to negotiate similar deals.

SEE ALSO

UK's Johnson to make Brexit demands in talks with EU chief

She warned Britain could end up with limited access to European markets without an extension but was determined to avoid a "hard exit", in which there is no agreement at all.

The prime minister's spokesman indicated Britain had a definite negotiating position already.

"We are very clear we want to get on in terms of negotiating a deal," he said.

"So, maybe the approach of nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, which characterised previous negotiations, is not an approach that we are interested in taking."

Both sides have to thrash out new arrangements on areas such as fishing, citizens' rights and security, as well as potential tariffs on British goods and ties to London's financial sector.

AFP

Government & Economy

US lawmakers urge action on 'crimes against humanity' in China

Sun shining after economy's difficult year: World Bank economist

US House to vote on preventing Trump from Iran war

2020 building demand likely to stay robust after reaching 5-year high last year

Fires have limited impact on outbound tours to Down Under

Optus says financial impact from fires not material at moment

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 06:54 AM
Consumer

Walmart opened 134 stores in Mexico in 2019, biggest expansion in 6 years

[MEXICO CITY] Walmart last year launched its biggest expansion in Mexico since 2013, opening 134 new stores in its...

Jan 9, 2020 06:49 AM
Life & Culture

Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

[LONDON] Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend...

Jan 9, 2020 06:45 AM
Life & Culture

Oscars to go without host for second year

[LOS ANGELES] The Oscars will again go without a host next month, repeating a format credited with boosting ratings...

Jan 9, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

US lawmakers urge action on 'crimes against humanity' in China

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers called on Wednesday for President Donald Trump's administration to impose sanctions over...

Jan 9, 2020 06:40 AM
Government & Economy

Sun shining after economy's difficult year: World Bank economist

[WASHINGTON] The sun has come out for the global economy, as trade tensions appear to be receding.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly