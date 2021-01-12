You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain introduces new company rules to stop links to China's Xinjiang

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 10:51 PM

AK_chflag_1201.jpg
Britain will introduce new rules for companies to try to prevent goods from China's Xinjiang region entering the supply chain, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday, toughening London's response to allegations of forced labour.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain will introduce new rules for companies to try to prevent goods from China's Xinjiang region entering the supply chain, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday, toughening London's response to allegations of forced labour.

He told parliament Britain would create more robust guidance for due diligence on sourcing, toughen the Modern Slavery Act to include fines, bar from government contracts any companies which do not comply to procurement rules and launch a Xinjian-specific review of export controls.

"This package put together will help make sure that no British organisations, government or private sector, deliberately or inadvertently are profiting from, or contributing to, human rights violations against the Uighurs or other minorities in Xinjiang," he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's credit growth slows as policy support eases

Thailand approves soft loans and subsidies to mitigate virus impact

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia's MCO to put more pressure on manpower and supply costs for F&B firms

Besieged UK hospitals offer a warning on lagging Covid vaccines

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 10:47 PM
Government & Economy

China's credit growth slows as policy support eases

[SHANGHAI] China's credit growth moderated in December, suggesting that the massive increase in credit since last...

Jan 12, 2021 09:57 PM
Garage

Asset platform Zipmex raises US$6m in new funding round

SINGAPORE-BASED digital asset exchange Zipmex has closed a US$6 million funding round, the trading platform...

Jan 12, 2021 09:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

CATALIST-LISTED tourism operator Memories Group faces material uncertainty over whether it can continue as a going...

Jan 12, 2021 09:38 PM
Consumer

Billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

[WASHINGTON] Billionaire casino magnate and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson has died, according to a statement...

Jan 12, 2021 09:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Spackman Entertainment board okays director's post but will relook board, management after independent review

THE board of Catalist-listed Spackman Entertainment Group has said that former interim chief executive Richard Lee...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

England brings in pre-departure testing for travellers from Jan 15

Malaysia's MCO to put more pressure on manpower and supply costs for F&B firms

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for