You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain needs good trade deal with EU to remove uncertainty for US firms: US Chamber

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 8:18 AM

nz_britisheu_050554.jpg
The top US business lobby on Monday urged Britain to conclude a bilateral trade deal with the European Union as quickly as possible to remove uncertainty that is limiting investment flows and could pose risks to its trade talks with the United States.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The top US business lobby on Monday urged Britain to conclude a bilateral trade deal with the European Union as quickly as possible to remove uncertainty that is limiting investment flows and could pose risks to its trade talks with the United States.

The US Chamber of Commerce, in a series of recommendations issued ahead of the start of US-UK trade talks on Tuesday, said US firms had invested more than US$750 billion in Britain, in large part to secure access to the larger EU single market before Britain voted to leave the bloc.

The group underscored its view that London should redefine its ties to Brussels before working out trade deals with other countries, but said there were opportunities for Britain and the United States to advance global standards in the digital economy, financial services, and emerging technologies.

The business group also urged Britain and the United States to work to eliminate all tariffs in their bilateral trade discussions, saying that would boost the long-term outlook for both countries.

REUTERS

SEE ALSO

US should refrain from export controls in pandemic response: Chamber of Commerce

Government & Economy

Global coronavirus death toll tops 250,000: AFP tally

France toll tops 25,000 as PM defends post-lockdown plan

WHO says has no proof from US on 'speculative' Wuhan lab claims

US government projects virus deaths to soar in May

US Navy ships in Barents Sea near Russia, 1st time since 1980s

US Senate returns under new virus guidance

BREAKING NEWS

May 5, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Global coronavirus death toll tops 250,000: AFP tally

[PARIS] More than 250,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, more than 85 per cent of them in...

May 5, 2020 07:54 AM
Transport

Qantas extends flight cancellations for 2 more months, raises more debt

[BENGALURU] Qantas Airways said on Tuesday it would extend flight cancellations into June and July, and added that...

May 5, 2020 07:43 AM
Transport

Hertz prepares to file bankruptcy if Monday deadline is missed

[NEW YORK] Hertz Global Holdings is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as Monday night if the company fails to...

May 5, 2020 07:17 AM
Energy & Commodities

Working in fear, immigrants keep US poultry plants running

[SALISBURY, United States] Tina says a little prayer every time she heads to work at a Delaware poultry plant, a...

May 5, 2020 07:13 AM
Life & Culture

Game world star PewDiePie signs exclusive deal with YouTube

[SAN FRANCISCO] YouTube on Monday announced that streaming star PewDiePie will make the Google-owned video platform...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.