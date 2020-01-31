You are here

Britain reports first two cases of coronavirus

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 5:45 PM

rk_heathrowairport_310120.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such cases in Britain.

"The patients are receiving specialist NHS (National Health Service) care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus," England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said on Friday.

"The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread," he added.

REUTERS

