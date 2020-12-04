You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain 'rushed' Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval: Fauci

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 6:29 AM

nz_Pfizer_041240.jpg
Leading American infectious disease scientist Anthony Fauci criticised Britain on Thursday for rushing through its approval process for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, suggesting the move could undermine public faith.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Leading American infectious disease scientist Anthony Fauci criticised Britain on Thursday for rushing through its approval process for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, suggesting the move could undermine public faith.

His comments came a day after Britain became the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Four die in UK chemical tank blast: police

Trump refuses to say if he has confidence in attorney general

America's Covid-19 outbreak enters worst phase as winter arrives

UK vows 68% emissions cut by end of decade

Covid-19 prompts spurt in new, small businesses like no other crisis

'Calibrated' GLS, falling condo inventory could revive en bloc market: analysts

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Four die in UK chemical tank blast: police

[LONDON] Four people died on Thursday when a chemical tank exploded at a waste water treatment plant in western...

Dec 4, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

Trump refuses to say if he has confidence in attorney general

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump refused to say on Thursday whether he has confidence in Attorney General Bill...

Dec 4, 2020 07:11 AM
Transport

Tesla skeptic regrets betting against Musk: report

[NEW YORK] Prominent investor Jim Chanos acknowledged on Thursday that he missed the boat in betting against Tesla...

Dec 4, 2020 07:04 AM
Life & Culture

Warner Bros to stream 2021 movie releases

[LOS ANGELES] Warner Bros will release its entire 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max streaming and in theaters...

Dec 4, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

America's Covid-19 outbreak enters worst phase as winter arrives

[WASHINGTON] The first vaccines are only weeks away but the winter is looking bleak for the United States, where the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

Grab in 'position to acquire' amid Gojek merger speculation, says CEO

UOB pioneers new AI solution for anti-money laundering surveillance

Aedge Group to raise S$1.7m in Catalist listing; prices shares at S$0.20 each

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for