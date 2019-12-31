You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain says will raise minimum wage by more than 6% in 2020

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 8:10 AM

rk_BorisJohnson_311219.jpg
"Hard work should always pay, but for too long, people haven't seen the pay rises they deserve," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's national minimum wage will rise by more than 6 per cent next year, taking it to 8.74 pounds (S$15.45) an hour, the government announced on Tuesday.

The move puts Britain on track to meet its target for the minimum wage to reach 60 per cent of median earnings by 2020, it added.

"Hard work should always pay, but for too long, people haven't seen the pay rises they deserve," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Britain's unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest since the 1970s and employment recently hit a record high, despite the minimum wage rising by more than a quarter since 2015 to now stand at 8.21 pounds an hour for those aged 25 and over.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rise to 8.74 pounds is due to take place on April 1.

SEE ALSO

Amazon bid for Deliveroo stake hinges on UK regulator's decision

Minimum pay rates for younger workers will also increase by between 4.6 per cent and 6.5 per cent, depending on their age, the government said. The British Chambers of Commerce said: "Raising wage floors by more than double the rate of inflation will pile further pressure on cash flow and eat into training and investment budgets.

"For this policy to be sustainable, government must offset these costs by reducing others - and impose a moratorium on any further upfront costs for business."

Britain's minimum wage was introduced under Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1999, and rose relatively modestly following the annual advice of a committee of academics, trade unionists and business representatives.

In 2015, faced with complaints about stagnant living standards, Conservative finance minister George Osborne said he wanted to raise the minimum wage for over-25s to 60 per cent of median earnings by 2020 - implying bigger annual increases.

The Resolution Foundation, an anti-poverty think-tank, said in May that Britain should slow the rate at which it increases its minimum wage to avoid the risk of low-paid workers being priced out of a job during the next recession.

Mr Johnson pledged to raise the minimum wage to 10.50 pounds an hour by 2024 during the run-up to his landslide election victory on Dec 12.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

I'm using all my strength to fight climate change, says Merkel

South Korea Dec inflation up, but 2019 rate tumbles to record low

Africa, Central Asia par for the course when Singapore firms go abroad

Upgraded Singapore-NZ trade agreement enters into force on Jan 1

HK to end 2019 with protests, plus a big march on Jan 1

What to watch as China opens its US$45 trillion financial sector

BREAKING

Dec 31, 2019 08:02 AM
Technology

Huawei's 2019 revenue to jump 18%, forecasts "difficult" 2020

[SHANGHAI] Huawei Technologies on Tuesday said its full-year revenue would likely jump 18 per cent in 2019 to 850...

Dec 31, 2019 07:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Commodities set for best year since 2016 as trade worries ebb

[SINGAPORE] Commodities are set for the best annual performance since 2016, with crude to copper posting annual...

Dec 31, 2019 07:31 AM
Government & Economy

I'm using all my strength to fight climate change, says Merkel

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her New Year's message she is fighting climate change with all her...

Dec 31, 2019 07:21 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea Dec inflation up, but 2019 rate tumbles to record low

[SEOUL] South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.7 per cent in December from a year earlier, much faster than in the...

Dec 31, 2019 07:15 AM
Stocks

South Korea: Financial markets closed Dec 31, Jan 1

[SEOUL] South Korean financial markets are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the New Year. Markets will resume...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly