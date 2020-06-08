You are here

Britain starts mandatory self-quarantine for arrivals

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 3:13 PM

file7ap6u5hxdqu18go1j5pp.jpg
Most people arriving in Britain from Monday will have to self-isolate for two weeks under a new coronavirus restriction that has been roundly condemned by the ailing aviation sector.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Most people arriving in Britain from Monday will have to self-isolate for two weeks under a new coronavirus restriction that has been roundly condemned by the ailing aviation sector.

The measure, which applies to both residents and visitors with some exceptions, aims to prevent a...

