Britain, EU reach new Brexit deal

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 5:46 PM

doc77klfjt5j2bgsiejlal_doc777cq8qwd6fzfapu6ci.jpg
AFP

[BRUSSELS] Britain and EU have reached a new Brexit agreement but it will still need approval by UK MPs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced what he said was a "great new deal" for Britain to leave the European Union, as leaders gathered in Brussels for talks.

"We've got a great new deal that takes back control," he wrote on Twitter, calling on lawmakers in London to approve the agreement at a rare sitting of parliament on Saturday.

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said Thursday that Brussels had come to an agreement with Britain on a Brexit withdrawal agreement to be presented to EU leaders.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions," Mr Juncker tweeted.

"I recommend that EUCO endorses this deal," he said, referring to the European Council of the leaders of member states that was to meet later Thursday.

AFP

