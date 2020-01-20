You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain's Johnson warns Putin over Skripal poisoning

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 6:34 AM

WH_Boris Johnson _120195.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday used his first official meeting with Vladimir Putin to warn the Russian leader not to repeat the 2018 chemical attack that almost killed former spy Sergei Skripal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday used his first official meeting with Vladimir Putin to warn the Russian leader not to repeat the 2018 chemical attack that almost killed former spy Sergei Skripal.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson told the Kremlin chief on the sidelines of a summit on the Libya crisis in Berlin that ties between Moscow and London would not return to normal until Russia ended its "destabilising" activities.

Mr Johnson "was clear there had been no change in the UK's position on Salisbury, which was a reckless use of chemical weapons and a brazen attempt to murder innocent people on UK soil," Downing Street said in a statement.

"He said that such an attack must not be repeated," Mr Johnson's office said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations that officers from its GRU military intelligence agency used a powerful nerve agent to poison Mr Skripal in retribution for his work with British and other Western spy services.

SEE ALSO

UK PM Johnson challenges US critics of Huawei

Mr Skripal and his daughter both spent days in a coma but survived and have since gone into hiding.

The incident further undermined London's already difficult relations with Moscow.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson had told Mr Putin "they both had a responsibility to address issues of international security including Libya, Syria, Iraq and Iran".

But the British leader also made clear that this dialogue did not mean London's relations with the Kremlin were back on track.

"The prime minister said there will be no normalisation of our bilateral relationship until Russia ends the destabilising activity that threatens the UK and our allies and undermines the safety of our citizens and our collective security," his office said.

RUSSIAN SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED 

London and Washington identify the GRU as Russia's main security threat to Western interests abroad.

Both also accuse the agency of attempting to hack the world's chemical weapons watchdog in The Hague in 2018 in order to spy on its investigation into the use of nerve agents in Syria.

British officials have identified the two Russians suspected of delivering the nerve agent to Salisbury as GRU agents Alexander Mishkin and Anatoly Chepiga.

Both men entered Britain using false passports and were captured on CCTV footage walking around the southern English town shortly before Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a park bench.

Mishkin and Chepiga later told Russian television that they were tourists who went to Salsbury to look at the local cathedral.

The open-source investigations website Bellingcat argued last June that a GRU officer coordinated the attack from a London hideout using his phone and a few messaging apps.

AFP

Government & Economy

Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

Document trove shows how 'Africa's richest woman' stole fortune: ICIJ

Venezuela's Guaido in Colombia to meet with Pompeo: lawmaker

Trump backers and critics clash as impeachment trial nears

Money FM podcast: EDB Singapore 2019 year in review

Scepticism remains over the scope of Phase One US-China trade deal

BREAKING

Jan 20, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

[BERLIN] Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up a shaky ceasefire in Libya, but the...

Jan 20, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Document trove shows how 'Africa's richest woman' stole fortune: ICIJ

[LONDON] An award-winning investigative team published a trove of files on Sunday allegedly showing how the daughter...

Jan 20, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Venezuela's Guaido in Colombia to meet with Pompeo: lawmaker

[CARACAS] Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido surfaced in Colombia on Sunday to meet with US Secretary of State...

Jan 20, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Trump backers and critics clash as impeachment trial nears

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's defenders and supporters skirmished over the airwaves on Sunday a day after the US...

Jan 20, 2020 06:37 AM
Transport

SpaceX sucessfully tests Crew Dragon emergency abort system

[WASHINGTON] SpaceX successfully tested its emergency abort system on an unmanned spacecraft moments after launch...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly