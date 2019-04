British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday agreed to an EU offer of a six-month delay to Brexit, EU Council President Donald Tusk said.

"EU27/UK have agreed a flexible extension until 31 October. This means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution," Mr Tusk tweeted, at the end of a summit in Brussels.

AFP