You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain's new PM in place by July 20: Conservatives

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 8:15 PM

doc75hmjy56wac125ayyb44_doc75hmm1mxhc01dw2t5fcg.jpg
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she announces her resignation outside 10 Downing street in central London on May 24, 2019. Britain's governing Conservatives said Friday that Theresa May's successor as party leader and prime minister was expected to be in place by parliament's summer recess - set for July 20.
AFP

[LONDON] Britain's governing Conservatives said Friday that Theresa May's successor as party leader and prime minister was expected to be in place by parliament's summer recess - set for July 20.

The centre-right party's chairman Brandon Lewis said nominations among MPs would close in the week beginning June 10, before party members choose between the top two candidates "in time for the result to be announced before parliament rises for the summer".

Mr Lewis spelt out the process that will select Mrs May's replacement, after she announced that she will resign as party leader on June 7 and stay on as prime minister until her successor is chosen.

He said that after nominations close, successive rounds of voting among MPs will whittle the contenders down to a final two.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We expect that process to be concluded by the end of June," Mr Lewis said.

That would allow for hustings around the country and then a ballot of party members in time for the result to be revealed before parliament's mid-year break.

The statement appeared conscious that the party could face criticism over the fact that Britain's new premier will be chosen by a relatively small group: the paid-up party faithful.

"We are deeply conscious that the Conservatives are not just selecting the person best placed to become the new leader of our party, but also the next prime minister," it said.

"That is a solemn responsibility, particularly at such an important time for our nation.

"We will therefore propose that the leadership election and hustings involve opportunities for non-members and people who may not yet vote Conservative to meet the candidates and put their questions to them too."

The statement paid tribute to Mrs May, saying they were "saddened by her decision but understand it", and thanked her for her service.

"She has shown great dedication, courage and tenacity. She embodies the finest qualities of public service and, with this decision, has once again demonstrated her strong sense of duty and devotion to the national interest."

AFP

Government & Economy

Contenders jockeying to replace British PM

N Korea blames US for failed summit, urges 'new calculation'

Japan more downbeat on growth, keeps recovery view in nod to tax hike plan

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

British PM May resigns, paving way for Brexit confrontation with EU

Singapore chases tech 'Jedi Masters' for Silicon Valley ambitions

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

Must Read

doc75hgi6tc6ldgsdk8oah_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output beats expectations, inching up 0.1% in April

doc75hken2wtqr18xoiug5c_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 24, 2019
Real Estate

Property buyers targeted by scammers posing as their lawyers: Law Society

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening