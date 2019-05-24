Britain's new PM in place by July 20: Conservatives

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she announces her resignation outside 10 Downing street in central London on May 24, 2019. Britain's governing Conservatives said Friday that Theresa May's successor as party leader and prime minister was expected to be in place by parliament's summer recess - set for July 20.

[LONDON] Britain's governing Conservatives said Friday that Theresa May's successor as party leader and prime minister was expected to be in place by parliament's summer recess - set for July 20.

The centre-right party's chairman Brandon Lewis said nominations among MPs would close in the week beginning June 10, before party members choose between the top two candidates "in time for the result to be announced before parliament rises for the summer".

Mr Lewis spelt out the process that will select Mrs May's replacement, after she announced that she will resign as party leader on June 7 and stay on as prime minister until her successor is chosen.

He said that after nominations close, successive rounds of voting among MPs will whittle the contenders down to a final two.

"We expect that process to be concluded by the end of June," Mr Lewis said.

That would allow for hustings around the country and then a ballot of party members in time for the result to be revealed before parliament's mid-year break.

The statement appeared conscious that the party could face criticism over the fact that Britain's new premier will be chosen by a relatively small group: the paid-up party faithful.

"We are deeply conscious that the Conservatives are not just selecting the person best placed to become the new leader of our party, but also the next prime minister," it said.

"That is a solemn responsibility, particularly at such an important time for our nation.

"We will therefore propose that the leadership election and hustings involve opportunities for non-members and people who may not yet vote Conservative to meet the candidates and put their questions to them too."

The statement paid tribute to Mrs May, saying they were "saddened by her decision but understand it", and thanked her for her service.

"She has shown great dedication, courage and tenacity. She embodies the finest qualities of public service and, with this decision, has once again demonstrated her strong sense of duty and devotion to the national interest."

AFP