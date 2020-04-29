Britain's PM announces birth of son with partner Carrie Symonds

UK premier Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a son on Wednesday morning.

"The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning," a spokesperson for the couple said in an emailed statement. "Both mother and baby are doing very well."

Mr Johnson, 55, announced in February that he would marry Ms Symonds, 32, and that they were expecting a baby in early summer.

They were the first unmarried couple officially to live together in Downing Street when he became prime minister last July. Mr Johnson has been married twice before.

Previous prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair have also celebrated the birth of babies during their time in Number 10.

BLOOMBERG