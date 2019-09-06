You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British opposition parties discuss PM Johnson's Brexit election gamble

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 4:47 PM

doc76zi3lsbt6paccsh31i_doc76z6z6ax5o6k13j78c.jpg
British opposition parties will discuss on Friday how to respond to Boris Johnson's bid to call a snap election after the prime minister said he would rather die in a ditch than delay the planned Oct 31 departure from the European Union.
REUTERS

[LONDON] British opposition parties will discuss on Friday how to respond to Boris Johnson's bid to call a snap election after the prime minister said he would rather die in a ditch than delay the planned Oct 31 departure from the European Union.

As the United Kingdom spins towards an election, Brexit remains up in the air more than three years after Britons voted to leave the bloc in a 2016 referendum. Options range from a turbulent 'no-deal' exit to abandoning the whole endeavour.

British lawmakers will on Monday hold another vote on a motion on whether to hold an early election, the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg said.

But opposition parties, including the Labour Party, want to ensure that an election does not allow Mr Johnson to lead the United Kingdom out of the EU without a deal on Oct 31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will hold a conference call with other opposition parties on Friday, a Labour spokesman said. Mr Johnson on Thursday said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than delay Brexit.

Former Prime Minister John Major said Mr Johnson should fire Dominic Cummings, the advisor behind his high-stakes Brexit strategy.

When asked about Mr Major's call, Mr Cummings told Reuters: "Really? Trust the people" 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore saw fewer suspicious financial transactions reported in 2018 but more intel gathered

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore

Taleban supporters cheer US withdrawal plans

Robots displacing jobs means 120m workers need retraining: poll

Fitch downgrades Hong Kong after months of protests

'Spare our passengers': Hong Kong airport's plea to protesters

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Must Read

nz_MAS_060919.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

Sep 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, MCT, HPH Trust, SATS, Del Monte, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly