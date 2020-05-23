You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British PM's top aide 'broke lockdown rules': reports

Sat, May 23, 2020 - 6:45 AM

nz_Dominic_230541.jpg
One of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top advisers, Dominic Cummings, drew police attention after allegedly breaking the coronavirus lockdown, reports said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] One of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top advisers, Dominic Cummings, drew police attention after allegedly breaking the coronavirus lockdown, reports said on Friday.

Mr Cummings left his London home to stay with his parents in Durham, northeast England, while suffering...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Facing firestorm, Biden recants black Trump voters 'ain't black' remark

Argentina in default but creditor negotiations continue

The coronavirus recovery is doomed before it even begins

Hong Kong will cooperate with China, says Carrie Lam; city braces for protests

China drops 2020 GDP target amid pandemic uncertainties

Many merchants, hawkers may not survive another 4-6 weeks of closure

BREAKING NEWS

May 23, 2020 06:51 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks flat as US-China woes weigh, but post weekly gain

[BENGALURU] European shares closed unchanged on Friday although rising US-China tensions hit Asia-exposed banks and...

May 23, 2020 06:48 AM
Transport

Nasa gives go-ahead for first crewed SpaceX flight on May 27

[WASHINGTON] Nasa gave the green light on Friday to next week's launch of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX vessel -...

May 23, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

Facing firestorm, Biden recants black Trump voters 'ain't black' remark

[WASHINGTON] White House hopeful Joe Biden apologised Friday for telling a black radio host that African-Americans "...

May 23, 2020 06:40 AM
Government & Economy

Argentina in default but creditor negotiations continue

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina defaulted on Friday for the second time this century after failing to pay US$500 million of...

May 23, 2020 06:37 AM
Life & Culture

Hollywood producer arrested in alleged US$30m fraud scheme

[LOS ANGELES] The ousted chairman of a movie production and distribution company was arrested in Los Angeles on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.