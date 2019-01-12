You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British police tell retailers to mull extra security ahead of Brexit

Sat, Jan 12, 2019 - 12:31 PM

SL_brits_120119_31.jpg
British police said on Friday (Jan 11) they are advising retailers to consider extra security measures in case of panic-buying as the deadline for Brexit approaches without a divorce deal in place.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British police said on Friday they are advising retailers to consider extra security measures in case of panic-buying as the deadline for Brexit approaches without a divorce deal in place.

London's Metropolitan Police revealed it was issuing the advice in case uncertainty around Britain's departure from the European Union led to a surge in people trying to stockpile goods.

"We are suggesting to retailers that they may wish to consider planning for additional security in the event that concerns about shortages of goods leads to a significant increase in customers," it said in a statement.

The message was also a bid to minimise the demands on policing that large crowds and queues might cause, the police added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

A withdrawal agreement negotiated with the bloc by Prime Minister Theresa May looks set to be rejected by MPs in parliament next Tuesday amid fierce opposition from both Brexiteers and Remainers.

May has insisted that could lead to leaving without a deal, a scenario that some have warned could cause chaos across Britain and gridlock ports.

Retailers appeared to be reacting cautiously to the police advice.

James Martin, policy advisor on crime at the British Retail Consortium, said its roughly 5,000 members would work with police to keep shops running smoothly.

"Even if circumstances change, retailers are well-versed in providing effective security measures to protect customers and employees," he added.

AFP

Government & Economy

US government shutdown hits record length with no end in sight

Obama protege Julian Castro set to join 2020 race

Annual Singapore-Malaysia meeting postponed after Johor Menteri Besar intruded into Singapore waters

US to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks

Portugal to welcome British tourists post-Brexit

Trump stops short of emergency declaration in border wall fight

Editor's Choice

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

Most Read

1 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
2 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
3 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
4 Hyflux should be given chance to survive amid restructuring
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

Must Read

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

BT_20190112_PMLEE_3666577.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening