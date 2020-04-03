You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British Prime Minister stays in coronavirus isolation with mild symptoms

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 9:21 PM

rk_BPM-BorisJohnson_030420.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was remaining in isolation with mild symptoms of Covid-19, including a high temperature, seven days after he first tested positive for the novel coronavirus which causes the respiratory disease.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE/ANDREW PARSONS/DOWNING STREET

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was remaining in isolation with mild symptoms of Covid-19, including a high temperature, seven days after he first tested positive for the novel coronavirus which causes the respiratory disease.

"Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature," a weary-looking Mr Johnson, sitting in a chair with his shirt open at the neck, said in a Twitter video message.

"So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," he said. "We're working clearly the whole time on our programme to defeat the virus."

Mr Johnson announced a positive test result for the coronavirus on March 27, the first leader of a major power to do so. He said he would be self-isolating in a flat in Downing Street.

British National Health Service guidelines stipulate a seven-day isolation period for those with symptoms and longer for those still with a high temperature.

SEE ALSO

SGX will stay open and accessible

"The guidance is really, really explicit," Mr Johnson's spokesperson said.

The United Kingdom's coronavirus death toll rose 24 per cent to 2,921 as of April 1. As of 0800 GMT on April 2, a total of 163,194 people had been tested, of whom 33,718 tested positive, the health ministry said.

'STICK WITH IT'

Mr Johnson initially approved a much more modest response to the novel coronavirus outbreak than other major European leaders but swiftly changed tack when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.

He effectively shuttered the world's fifth-largest economy, advising people to stay at home and the elderly or infirm to isolate themselves for weeks.

Mr Johnson told Britons they needed to stick to the rules on staying at home unless it was essential to go out, ahead of a weekend when good weather is forecast.

"I just urge you not to do that (go out). Please, please stick with the guidance now," Mr Johnson said. "This country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, done absolutely brilliantly well in delaying the spread of the virus.

"Let's stick with it now."

Asked earlier if Mr Johnson would be out of isolation on Friday, his health minister, Matt Hancock, said: "I've absolutely no idea but what I do know is he's still working."

Mr Hancock also tested positive for the coronavirus last week at about the same time as Mr Johnson, but he has since left isolation and is working as scheduled. Mr Hancock said he had lost half a stone (3.18 kg) in weight due to the virus.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore reports 65 new coronavirus cases with 3 new clusters

Singapore's March factory sentiment falls to lowest since Feb 2009

Coronavirus brings record US job growth to an end in March

Business booms for coffin-makers in coronavirus-hit France

Japan to roll out huge stimulus package next week as pandemic pain deepens

MOM to hire 200 temp staff from hotels and other virus-hit sectors

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 10:33 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX will stay open and accessible

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) on Friday said its securities and derivatives markets will remain open and accessible,...

Apr 3, 2020 10:30 PM
Transport

BMW in dash for cash as German car sales plummet

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] BMW is following other German carmakers in pumping up its financial liquidity to ride out the...

Apr 3, 2020 10:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Emerging-market funds launch amid pandemic sell-off

[LONDON] Two emerging market debt funds launched this week despite hefty outflows from the sector in March, saying...

Apr 3, 2020 10:09 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open lower after bruising jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks fell in early trading Friday after the government reported...

Apr 3, 2020 10:01 PM
Companies & Markets

LHT gets nod to resume ops in Malaysia

LHT Holdings, a manufacturer of wooden boxes and pallets, on Friday said it has resumed operations in its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.