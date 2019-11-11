You are here

British Steel in £70m rescue by Chinese firm

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 3:30 PM

China's Jingye Group is set to buy British Steel for £70 million (S$122 million) in a move that could safeguard thousands of jobs in Britain, the BBC reported on Monday.
[LONDON] China's Jingye Group is set to buy British Steel for £70 million (S$122 million) in a move that could safeguard thousands of jobs in Britain, the BBC reported on Monday.

British Steel was put into compulsory liquidation on May 22. Closure of the firm, which produces high-margin, long steel products used in construction and rail networks, would jeopardise 5,000 jobs in Scunthorpe, northern England, and a further 20,000 jobs in the supply chain.

