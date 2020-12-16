Britons oppose plan to relax Covid-19 rules for Christmas: survey

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LONDON] More people in Britain oppose the government's plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions for five days around Christmas than support them, a poll published on Wednesday showed.
Fifty per cent of respondents in the poll conducted by Kantar said they opposed or strongly opposed the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes