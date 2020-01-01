Budget Day to be held on Feb 18, 2020

The annual Budget Day where the government unveils its plans and budget will be held in Parliament on Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020.

[SINGAPORE] The annual Budget Day where the government unveils its plans and budget will be held in Parliament on Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the date in a statement on Wednesday.

Live television and radio coverage of the Budget will be available.

A live webcast will also be available on the Singapore Budget website, MOF said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

MOF said that the ongoing public feedback exercise is set to conclude on Jan 10, 2020 and it thanked Singaporeans for giving their views through government feedback agency Reach or various feedback sessions.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The public can still give feedback to the ministry through the Singapore Budget website at www.singaporebudget.gov.sg, the Reach Budget microsite at www.reach.gov.sg/budget2020 and Reach's social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

THE STRAITS TIMES