You are here
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2019
Budget to 'carry on steering economy through uncertain waters'
In radio interview, Minister Indranee Rajah says amid this, Budget will cover SMEs and tech disruption and have a social focus
Singapore
IN BUDGET 2019, the Singapore government will continue to focus on helping the economy navigate global uncertainties through innovation, internationalisation and capability-building for workers, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg