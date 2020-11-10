You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre, Jurong Point and Kitchener Complex among new places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 3:47 PM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 11:02 PM

[SINGAPORE] Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre, Jurong Point and Kitchener Complex were among new locations visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (Nov 10).

Bugis Street was visited on three separate occasions - between 8.15pm to 11pm...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thai PM urges calm 'from all sides'

EU charges Amazon with distorting online retail competition

Those who need a Covid-19 test can get it from 600 approved providers, says Gan

From Nov 17, travellers to Singapore from high-risk countries must take pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Germany expects EU to sign supply deal for BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine soon

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500 eases after vaccine news rally

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 dipped at the open on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage...

Nov 10, 2020 10:45 PM
Technology

Spotify agrees to buy Megaphone for US$235m

[STOCKHOLM] Spotify Technology agreed to acquire Megaphone, which creates tools for podcast advertisers, in a deal...

Nov 10, 2020 10:14 PM
Government & Economy

Thai PM urges calm 'from all sides'

[BANGKOK] Thai Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha urged calm from all sides Tuesday as tensions rise between royalist groups...

Nov 10, 2020 10:02 PM
Life & Culture

Formula One unveils biggest-ever 23-race calendar for 2021

[Paris] Formula One unveiled a 23-race calendar for 2021 on Tuesday, its biggest ever, but the slot that was to be...

Nov 10, 2020 09:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land China divests Hill Crest Villas in Chengdu for 1.26b yuan

KEPPEL Land China, a subsidiary of Keppel Land, is divesting its 100 per cent stake in Chengdu Hilltop Development...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shell Singapore to cut 500 jobs over three years amid Pulau Bukom reorganisation

Helping to shape the words of the President-Elect

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

DoctorxDentist to delist doctors after clash with Singapore Medical Association

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for