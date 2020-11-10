Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre, Jurong Point and Kitchener Complex among new places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre, Jurong Point and Kitchener Complex were among new locations visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (Nov 10).
Bugis Street was visited on three separate occasions - between 8.15pm to 11pm...
