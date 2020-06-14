You are here

Businessman close to Maduro arrested; Venezuela slams 'arbitrary detention'

Sun, Jun 14, 2020 - 1:21 PM

[NEW YORK] Authorities in Cape Verde have arrested a businessman close to Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro, the US Department of Justice said on Saturday, a move Venezuelan authorities called a violation of international law.

Alex Saab, a Colombian who also has a Venezuelan passport, had won contracts to obtain supplies for Mr Maduro's government-run food subsidy programme. The United States charged him last year with money laundering, and Washington has also sanctioned him for the food deals, which US officials described as a scam designed to enrich Saab and Mr Maduro.

Department of Justice spokesperson Nicole Navas Oxman said in a statement that Saab was arrested pursuant to an Interpol red notice issued with respect to his US indictment. She provided no further details.

Maria Dominguez, Saab's US-based attorney, confirmed his arrest in the archipelago nation off the coast of western Africa, but also declined to provide further details.

In a statement, Venezuela's foreign ministry said Saab had been acting as an "agent" of the state at the time of his detention, on business to obtain food, medicine and other humanitarian goods to help the South American country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

