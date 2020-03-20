You are here

Home > Government & Economy

California governor issues statewide order for home isolation

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 10:39 AM

nz_california_200358.jpg
The entire state of California will be under a stay-in-place order starting Thursday evening, marking the most stringent US effort yet to stymie the spread of the novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] The entire state of California will be under a stay-in-place order starting Thursday evening, marking the most stringent US effort yet to stymie the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"This is a moment where we need some straight talk," Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday in a press conference. "As individuals and as a community we need to do more to meet this moment."

By the time Newsom announced the move, about 21.3 million residents of the most populous US state were already in a community with stay-in-place mandates or similar efforts. The order allows people to leave their homes for needed items like groceries and essential jobs.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Asia deploys innovative, if invasive, tech to curb virus

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang-rape: jail chief

Australian banks announce A$100b loan relief package for businesses

Australia to unveil second stimulus package within days: sources

Federal Reserve's actions starting to work, Daly says

Trump administration urges rapid stimulus approval as economy tanks

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 20, 2020 10:34 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades OCBC to 'add' on attractive valuation, share price resilience

CGS-CIMB has upgraded OCBC to "add" from "hold" as the bank's shares now trade close to their 0.8 price-to-book...

Mar 20, 2020 10:31 AM
Garage

SoftBank seeking US$10b to support Vision Fund companies: sources

[LONDON] SoftBank Group Corp is seeking to raise an additional US$10 billion so its first Vision Fund can support...

Mar 20, 2020 10:09 AM
Government & Economy

Asia deploys innovative, if invasive, tech to curb virus

[HONG KONG] Electronic bracelets and phones that report your whereabouts, text messages if you stray too far from...

Mar 20, 2020 10:02 AM
Consumer

Walmart to hire 150,000 workers as shoppers surge on coronavirus fears

[BENGALURU] Big-box retailer Walmart Inc said on Thursday it would hire more than 150,000 hourly workers in the...

Mar 20, 2020 09:57 AM
Banking & Finance

China unexpectedly keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged

[SHANGHAI] China kept its benchmark lending rate steady on Friday, defying expectations for a reduction to ease...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.