Call for mass testing in South Korea amid rising third wave of virus

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201210_NAHTEST10_4361556.jpg
A health official in protective gear conducting a coronavirus test for a man at a makeshift clinic on a street in Seoul's Jongno Ward. South Korea is suffering a third wave of coronavirus outbreaks and, over the past week, new cases have been consistently around 600.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Seoul

THE governor of South Korea's most populous province called for mass testing for coronavirus on Wednesday, as daily new cases centred in the densely populated Seoul area held at levels unseen since the outbreaks began earlier this year.

South Korea is suffering a third wave...

