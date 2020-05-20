Cambodia lifts entry ban from six countries as coronavirus eases

Get our introductory offer at only
[PHNOM PENH] Cambodia has lifted a ban on entry of visitors from Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States that had been put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Despite the easing, foreign visitors would still need to have a...
