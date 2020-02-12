You are here

Cambodia to allow cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears to dock

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 9:29 PM

For nearly two weeks, the MS Westerdam, a ship of healthy passengers, had been sailing throughout Asia after being turned away by Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines over fears that someone on the cruise could have the new flu-like virus that has killed more than 1,100 people, almost all of them in China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HANOI] Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said on Wednesday.

For nearly two weeks, the MS Westerdam, a ship of healthy passengers, had been sailing throughout Asia after being turned away by Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines over fears that someone on the cruise could have the new flu-like virus that has killed more than 1,100 people, almost all of them in China.

"We will immediately begin making our way to Sihanoukville in Cambodia," Westerdam captain Vincent Smit told passengers, according to a recording of the announcement reviewed by Reuters.

"There will be a brief health inspection on board by the Cambodian authorities which will take place at anchor just before we arrive alongside," said Mr Smit.

The ship is expected to arrive in Cambodia around 8 am on Thursday, he said.

The latest country to shun the ship, which has 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board, had been Thailand, where the health minister refused to grant the Westerdam permission to dock.

Passengers on board the ship have been subjected to regular health checks, according to Holland America, the ship operator and a unit of Miami-based Carnival Corp. There have been no reported cases of the coronavirus on board.

Stoking fears of authorities in countries on the ship's route has been the ongoing quarantine in Japan of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, also managed by a unit of Carnival Corp. A total of 175 out of the 3,700 people on board the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Late on Wednesday, the Westerdam changed its course away from Bangkok and began heading towards Cambodia, according to data published by the Marine Traffic ship tracking website.

Earlier, the Thai Navy Bhumibol Adulyadej warship could be seen escorting the Westerdam in waters just off the Thai coast, according to passengers and Marine Traffic.

Despite the uncertainty, crew members had staged a farewell ceremony for passengers on Wednesday morning, singing to the tune of the 1979 hit We Are Family by Sister Sledge.

Elsewhere on board, the patience of some passengers has been tested by the prolonged uncertainty as some people pushed and shoved for access to one of the ship's only available computers and printers, to re-book flights home.

REUTERS

