You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canada hails Facebook ban on far-right figures

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 6:28 AM

BP_FORUM5_090419_7.jpg
The Canadian government on Monday hailed Facebook's decision to ban prominent far-right activists after the platform came under renewed scrutiny for allowing hate groups to flourish in the aftermath of the New Zealand attacks.
PHOTO: AFP

[OTTAWA] The Canadian government on Monday hailed Facebook's decision to ban prominent far-right activists after the platform came under renewed scrutiny for allowing hate groups to flourish in the aftermath of the New Zealand attacks.

"We've seen hate speech fuel the attack against Pittsburgh, at the synagogue, we've seen more recently in Christchurch, worshipers gunned down. This is real and it has consequences. And we're very glad that Facebook has taken the actions that it has," Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen told a news conference.

The social media giant on Monday banned prominent nationalists including Faith Goldy, Kevin Goudreau, whose positions have been described as white supremacist, and several other groups.

"In Canada, when it comes to hate speech, when it comes to inciting violence, those are things that we don't accept out on the street corner - we shouldn't accept them on platforms either," Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Facebook bans individuals and organizations involved in terrorist activity, organised hate, mass or serial murder, human trafficking, organised violence and criminal activity.

"Individuals and organisations who spread hate, attack, or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are have no place on Facebook," the platform said in a statement sent to media.

"That's why we have a policy on dangerous individuals and organisations, which states that we do not allow those who are engaged in offline 'organised hate' to have a presence on Facebook."

The announcement came in the wake of the March 15 massacre of 50 worshipers at two Christchurch mosques. The gunman livestreamed his rampage on Facebook, with the footage proliferating widely online.

New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner John Edwards said Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had been "disingenuous" in saying bad actors were going out of their way to circumvent Facebook's systems.

"They actually didn't have any systems to detect the events in Christchurch," Mr Edwards told Radio New Zealand.

AFP

Government & Economy

US 'not satisfied yet' in China trade talks: White House official

UK lords approve Brexit law forcing May to consult parliament on delay

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Minister Ng Chee Meng on record

Singapore, Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

Singapore, Malaysia working on agreement to suspend RTS Link

Harness technology, go where the trade flows are: Chan Chun Sing

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains

Must Read

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

BP_Johor Bahru Port_090419_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening