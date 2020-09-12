You are here

Canada reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time since March

Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - 10:40 AM

Canada reported zero Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, according to public health agency data released late on Friday.
[TORONTO] Canada reported zero Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, according to public health agency data released late on Friday.

Canada's death toll from the pandemic stood at 9,163 as of Sept 11, the same as the number of the deaths reported on Sept...

