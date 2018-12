Canadian Ambassador John McCallum met Michael Spavor, the statement said. Mr Spavor and Michael Kovrig were both picked up after Canada arrested a senior Chinese executive on a US extradition request.

[OTTAWA] Canadian diplomats were granted consular access on Sunday to the second of two men detained by China over the past week, the foreign ministry announced in a statement that gave few details.

Canadian Ambassador John McCallum met Michael Spavor, the statement said. Mr Spavor and Michael Kovrig were both picked up after Canada arrested a senior Chinese executive on a US extradition request.

