Canada says it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 11:50 PM

[OTTAWA] Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of China's move to impose national security legislation on the former British colony, top officials said on Friday.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne also said Ottawa would not permit the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong, which is home to around 300,000 Canadians.

The new legislation came into effect this week despite protests from Hong Kongers and Western nations, setting what is a major financial hub on a more authoritarian track.

Mr Champagne condemned the "secretive" way the legislation had been enacted and said Canada had been forced to reassess existing arrangements.

"Canada will treat exports of sensitive goods to Hong Kong in the same way as those destined for China. Canada will not permit the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong," he said. "Canada is also suspending the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty."

Separately, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a briefing that Canada could take further measures, including those related to immigration, but gave no details.

Canada and China are locked in a diplomatic and trade dispute which erupted in late 2018 after Canadian police detained Huawei Technologies's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on a US warrant.

REUTERS

