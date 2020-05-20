Canada stores start reopening after Covid-19 lockdown

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[OTTAWA] In Ottawa's ByWard Market neighborhood, shopkeepers were busy readying for an influx of shoppers, dusting off wares and adjusting to new rules.
"I'm smiling behind the mask," declares the owner of a clothing store in the popular outdoor market, which was permitted to reopen on...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes